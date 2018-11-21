Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
South hits key 3, Texas A&M CC tops St. Mary's (Texas) 61-58
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 11:04 pm EST
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kareem South led Texas A&M Corpus Christi with 15 points and his 3-pointer deep into the second half lifted the Islanders into the lead for good en route to a 61-58 win over Division II St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.
South shot 5 of 9 from the field and made both his attempts from behind the 3-point arc. His trey with 8:24 left in the game boosted Texas A&M CC (4-2) into a 50-48 lead. The Islanders had trailed for more than 20 minutes spanning both halves.
With just 25-per cent shooting (7 of 25) out of the gate, the Islanders trailed 30-21 at halftime. Myles Smith finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jashawn Talton and Tony Lewis scored nine each.
Markques Houston led the Rattlers with 13 points and Petar Radojicic added 10 with seven boards. Houston scored a 3 that lifted St. Mary’s into a 14-11 lead, which they expanded to 30-21 at halftime, ending with another Houston 3.
