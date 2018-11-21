Prosecutors: Denver shooting was between gang members

DENVER — The two men arrested in a downtown Denver shooting that killed one person and wounded four others were members of warring groups within the Crips gang.

That’s according to federal court records filed this week.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in a neighbourhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars near the Colorado Rockies’ stadium.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged Dashae Armstrong with being a felon in possession of ammunition. According to court records, video shows Armstrong was one of the shooters.

A Denver Police spokesman said he would not comment on the federal investigation.

Armstrong was among four people injured. He was arrested after being treated.

The Federal Public Defender’s office, which is representing Armstrong, did not immediately return a message Wednesday.

Another man faces a first-degree murder charge.

The Associated Press