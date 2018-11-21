Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pearson with 22 points leads Texas St. past Cal Poly 54-42
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 10:54 pm EST
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nijal Pearson scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as Texas State beat Cal Poly 54-42 on Wednesday night.
Pearson was 8 of 16 from the field including four from distance for the Bobcats (3-1). Alex Peacock added 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.
Texas State shot 42 per cent from the field overall compared to 37 per cent for Cal Poly and had a 36-22 rebounding edge.
The Bobcats trailed 23-16 at the break but Pearson opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and Eric Terry dunked as part of a 16-7 surge that gave them a 32-30 edge with 13:45 to play. Cal Poly went nearly nine minutes without a field goal as Texas State took control and Pearson drained two more 3-pointers to help make it 47-32 with 5:47 remaining.
Donovan Fields scored 11 points with three assists and four steals to lead the Mustangs (1-3) who have lost three straight.
The Associated Press
