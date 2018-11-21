Loading articles...

Peacekeepers left more than 6,000 children in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia — The only memento Moses Z. Kaine has from his father is a T-shirt, left more than two decades ago when the peacekeeper’s tour of duty finished and he returned home, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind.

The story is as old as war itself: Children left behind by the soldiers who fathered them.

Kaine is among more than 6,000 children fathered by soldiers in a West African peacekeeping mission that came to Liberia in 1990 and left eight years later, according to a centre set up to register and support them.

As they enter adulthood two decades after the peacekeepers’ departure, they are the focus of new attention in a world coming to terms with sexual exploitation and abuse by soldiers sent to protect vulnerable communities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.