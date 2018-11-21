No. 1 Duke beats No. 8 Auburn 78-72 to reach Maui title game

LAHAINA, Hawaii — R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish scored 18 points each, and top-ranked Duke survived its stiffest challenge of the season, holding off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game.

The Blue Devils (5-0) got off to another stellar start, looking as if they would run another top-10 team out of the gym. But the Tigers (4-1) clawed back, trimming a 17-point deficit to 61-56 in the second half by fearlessly attacking Duke at both ends.

Every time Auburn tried to get closer, however, the Blue Devils answered with an alley-oop dunk or step-back jumper.

Duke will play No. 3 Gonzaga or Arizona on Wednesday night, seeking an unprecedented sixth Maui Invitational title.

Marques Bolden anchored Duke’s defence, blocking seven shots while finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Blue Devils blocked 11 shots overall.

Jared Harper had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.

No. 16 CLEMSON 64, GEORGIA 49

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas had his second straight double-double and Clemson beat Georgia to reach the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Tigers will play Creighton for the title Wednesday.

Thomas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (5-0), off to its best start since the 2013-14 season. Shelton Mitchell, who scored a season-high 22 on Monday, chipped in with 13 points and David Skara had three of the Tigers’ nine steals.

Coach Brad Brownell won his 154th game at Clemson, three from passing Bill Foster for second in program history.

Derek Ogbeide led Georgia (3-2) with 11 points.

LIPSCOMB 73, NO. 18 TCU 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Garrison Mathews had 23 points, Kenny Cooper scored 17 with a couple of breakaway layups off steals and Lipscomb held on to upset TCU for its first win over a Top 25 team.

Lipscomb (4-1), the ASUN Conference preseason favourite, had been 0-13 against ranked teams since 2006. All those losses were by double digits.

Alex Robinson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for TCU (3-1), which lost a November game for the first time since 2015. The Horned Frogs’ 18-game winning streak during the month had been the second-longest among Division I programs, behind only Virginia’s 21 in a row.

The Bisons built a 12-point lead before Mathews rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Kouat Noi that would have tied the game with just more than a minute left. Mathews then made a 3 at the other end.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 68, SAMFORD 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points, Keyshawn Woods added 14 and Ohio State shook off a sluggish first half to beat scrappy Samford.

Ohio State (5-0) seemed out of sync from the opening tip, as coach Chris Holtmann benched four starters for being late to “game-day preparation,” according to the school. The Buckeyes shot just 37.5 per cent from the field in the first half while Samford shot 50 per cent and led 32-29 at the break.

But in the second half, Ohio State went on a 21-3 run that sealed the win. The Buckeyes shot 50 per cent to 24 per cent for Samford (5-1).

Junior guard Myron Gordon led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

___

The Associated Press



