Martin O'Neill out as Ireland coach, Roy Keane also goes

DUBLIN — Martin O’Neill has ended his five-year stint as Ireland coach, taking assistant Roy Keane with him.

Under O’Neill, Ireland advanced from the group stage at the 2016 European Championship for the first time, but fell short of qualifying the 2018 World Cup after a 5-1 aggregate playoff loss to Denmark.

O’Neill’s 55-game reign ended with relegation from the second tier of the UEFA Nations League after earning only two points from a group also containing Denmark and Wales. Ireland has won only one of its last 11 games.

The Football Association of Ireland says O’Neill’s departure was by mutual consent, adding that its board “will meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.”

