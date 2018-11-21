Loading articles...

Police investigating fatal house fire in Markham

Police are investigating after a 71-year-old woman died in a house fire in Markham on Tuesday.

Shortly before noon, police and firefighters were called about the fire at a home on Galbraith Crescent, near Brimley Road and Denison Street.

They found the woman inside and took her to hospital, where she died.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is also investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police.

