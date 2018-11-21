Man wanted for alleged sexual assault on Yonge Street

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault on Yonge Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a bicycle as she was walking on the street around 1 a.m. in the Yonge and Elm streets area.

When she confronted the man, he punched her in the face and fled the scene.

The man is described as around 30 to 35 years old with a medium build, shaved or bald head and a moustache. He was wearinmg a black leather jacket over a nylon Blue Jays jacket and black pants, ripped in the front. He was riding a red bicycle.

Police have released a photograph of the man and are asking anyone with information to contact them.