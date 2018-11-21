Loading articles...

Lamb scores career-high 34, Vermont tops Yale 79-70

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb poured in a career-high 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting with six 3-pointers and seven rebounds and Vermont defeated Yale 79-70 Wednesday night.

Ernie Duncan went 4-for-6 from behind the arc for 15 points. He hit back-to back 3-pointers then added a third early in the second half in a cascade of 3s as Vermont (3-2) broke open a 44-41 game with a 17-2 run. Lamb and Stef Smith also scored from deep as the Catamounts made five consecutive 3-pointers.

Vermont was 13 of 34 from behind the arc to Yale’s 6 of 18.

Miye Oni led the Bulldogs (1-2) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Bruner added 14 points with six assists. Isaiah Kelly scored 13 and Alex Copeland 11 for Yale.

Yale led 25-21 at halftime with Lamb scoring 14 of the Catamounts points.

The Associated Press

