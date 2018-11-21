Loading articles...

EU signals possible legal action against Italy over budget

BRUSSELS — A top EU official says Italy’s draft budget for next year is in breach of the rulebook underpinning the euro and he is signalling the start of a legal procedure against the country over the spending plan.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters Wednesday that “Italy’s draft budgetary plan is in particularly serious non-compliance.”

He said that “with what the Italian government has put on the table, we see a risk of the country sleepwalking into instability.”

Dombrovskis signalled that the Commission, which supervises the budget plans of European Union member states, could start a so-called “excessive deficit procedure” over Rome’s spending package.

The move ramps up tensions between the Commission and Rome’s populist government.

The Associated Press

