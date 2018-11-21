Loading articles...

Disabled Iranian woman seeks new opportunities in the West

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, Mahana Jami, 34, center, talks to friends inside a government run camp for refugees and migrants in Bosilegrad, some 250 kilometers southeast of Belgrade, Serbia. As a little girl in a wheelchair in Iran, Jami used to watch other children play on a slide and wondered why she couldn't do the same. She then made a promise to herself to always dream big and never let her disability stand in the way. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

BOSILEGRAD, Serbia — Mahana Jami, whose legs were paralyzed by childhood polio, is pursuing her goal of life in a free country somewhere in the West where her disability is recognized and accommodated — and she has the chance to scale the world’s tallest towers using only her arms.

For now, the 34-year-old Iranian is in a small, government-run centre in Bosilegrad, a remote mountain town in southeastern Serbia, on the border with Bulgaria, along with her husband and adopted son.

“I am not a war refugee. I am not a Syrian or Iraqi,” Jami acknowledges. “But the war I had to fight in Iran to make myself recognized was harder than any (other) war. I want to go from here to a country where I am understood.”

