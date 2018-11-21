Disabled Iranian woman seeks new opportunities in the West

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, Mahana Jami, 34, center, talks to friends inside a government run camp for refugees and migrants in Bosilegrad, some 250 kilometers southeast of Belgrade, Serbia. As a little girl in a wheelchair in Iran, Jami used to watch other children play on a slide and wondered why she couldn't do the same. She then made a promise to herself to always dream big and never let her disability stand in the way. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
BOSILEGRAD, Serbia — Mahana Jami, whose legs were paralyzed by childhood polio, is pursuing her goal of life in a free country somewhere in the West where her disability is recognized and accommodated — and she has the chance to scale the world’s tallest towers using only her arms.
For now, the 34-year-old Iranian is in a small, government-run centre in Bosilegrad, a remote mountain town in southeastern Serbia, on the border with Bulgaria, along with her husband and adopted son.
“I am not a war refugee. I am not a Syrian or Iraqi,” Jami acknowledges. “But the war I had to fight in Iran to make myself recognized was harder than any (other) war. I want to go from here to a country where I am understood.”