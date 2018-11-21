Loading articles...

Man injured after crashing car into pole in Mississauga

Last Updated Nov 21, 2018 at 6:53 am EST

A man has serious injuries following a crash in Mississauga, Nov. 21. 2018.

A man has serious injuries following a crash in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

The Tesla crashed into a pole at Dixie Road and the North Service Road just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Speed is a factor in the police investigation.

The westbound QEW ramp to Dixie is closed.

