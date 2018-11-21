Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Childs scores 28 points; hot-shooting BYU beats Rice 105-78
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 11:34 pm EST
PROVO, Utah — Yoeli Childs scored a season-high 28 points and BYU rolled to a 105-78 victory over Rice on Wednesday night.
BYU (5-1) has won five straight, all at home, after losing its opener to then-No. 7 Nevada.
Childs was 13 of 18 from the field and had seven rebounds and five assists. Jahshire Hardnett added a career-high 20 points and TJ Haws had 18 for the Cougars, who shot 39 of 70 (56 per cent) and made 10 3-pointers. Hardnett and Haws each made three shots from long range.
Ako Adams had 17 points to lead Rice (3-2).
BYU built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away early in the second half with a 19-5 run. Childs capped the surge with a dunk and a 3-point play, and the Cougars led 79-57 with nine minutes left.
The Associated Press
