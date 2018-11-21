Loading articles...

Bring me the bleach: Investors seek stability as stocks fall

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, a customer enters an Apple store in New York. Since stocks began tumbling in September 2018, investors haven't abandoned the market. At least, not all of it. Apple has slumped particularly hard on fears that its newest crop of iPhones isn't as popular as expected after some phone-part suppliers gave discouraging forecasts. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Since stocks began tumbling two months ago, investors haven’t abandoned the market. At least, not all of it.

In recent weeks, as they’ve pulled money out of funds that invest in go-go technology companies, they’ve also been buying utilities, companies that make everyday necessities for consumers and other stocks that tend to have smaller swings in price than the rest of the market.

It’s part of a big shift in investor behaviour as fears about rising interest rates, a global trade war and slowing economic growth around the world have roiled markets.

Stan Choe And Marley Jay, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.