Bring me the bleach: Investors seek stability as stocks fall

NEW YORK — Since stocks began tumbling two months ago, investors haven’t abandoned the market. At least, not all of it.

In recent weeks, as they’ve pulled money out of funds that invest in go-go technology companies, they’ve also been buying utilities, companies that make everyday necessities for consumers and other stocks that tend to have smaller swings in price than the rest of the market.

It’s part of a big shift in investor behaviour as fears about rising interest rates, a global trade war and slowing economic growth around the world have roiled markets.

Stan Choe And Marley Jay, The Associated Press