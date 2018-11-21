Bears-Lions Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6)

Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bears by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 7-3, Detroit 6-4

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 98-74-5

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Lions 34-22, Nov. 11

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Vikings 25-20; Lions beat Panthers 20-19

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bears No. 6, Lions No. 23.

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (10), PASS (21).

BEARS Defence – OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (T-11).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (24), PASS (18).

LIONS Defence – OVERALL (19), RUSH (24), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bears and Lions meeting for 17th time on Thanksgiving. Each won eight of previous 16 matchups. … Bears trying for first regular-season sweep of Lions since 2012. … Chicago’s overall record on Thanksgiving is 17-15-2. Detroit’s is 37-39-2. … Only Green Bay (21 times) has faced Lions more times on Thanksgiving than Bears. … Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky doubtful for game with right shoulder injury. Backup Chase Daniel has started two games in NFL career and has not attempted pass since 2016 season. … Chicago leads NFL with 18 INTs and is tied for first with 16 forced fumbles in 2018. Bears also lead league with 27 takeaways, 97 points off turnovers and plus-13 turnover margin. … Bears LB Khalil Mack had two sacks in meeting with Lions earlier this month. … Bears WR Allen Robinson had six catches for 133 yards and two TDs in earlier meeting with Lions. … … Chicago is 7-0 this season when holding opponents under 24 points, 0-3 when opponents score at least that many. … Detroit QB Matthew Stafford has 100.8 rating in past six Thanksgiving games, averaging 330 yards passing with 15 TDs and three INTs. … Lions lost to Minnesota on Thanksgiving last year, snapping four-game winning streak on this holiday. Detroit had dropped nine straight Thanksgiving games prior to that run. … Lions WR Kenny Golladay caught eight passes for 113 yards and a TD last weekend. … Detroit DE Ziggy Ansah has 7 1/2 sacks in five games on Thanksgiving. Fantasy tip: Lions may need to rely more on Stafford’s arm after rookie RB Kerryon Johnson left last weekend’s game with knee injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press