Baby dies in Bali after US woman allegedly threw it from car
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2018 2:42 am EST
DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian police say an American woman allegedly threw her 2-month-old daughter from a moving car on the tourist island of Bali and then tried to kill herself by jumping from the vehicle.
South Denpasar police chief Nyoman Wiarajaya said Wednesday that officers haven’t been able to question Nicole Stasio, who he said is in a severe state of depression in Bali Mandara hospital.
A driver and guide accompanying 32-year-old Stasio told police she jumped out of the car without warning Tuesday evening and they were initially unaware of what had happened to the baby.
Villagers found the infant with severe injuries about a kilometre (.6 mile) from where Stasio leapt out of the vehicle. The baby died about seven hours later.
Wiarajaya said the California woman gave birth in Bali.
The Associated Press
