Vietnam and India aim to boost trade, defenceco-operation

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam and India have agreed to boost their trade while expanding their co-operation in defence and security, among other areas.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said Tuesday that he believes the bilateral trade volume will reach $15 billion by 2020, up from $12.8 billion last year.

Kovind said he and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong also reviewed the implementation of an Indian credit line of $100 million to high-speed patrol vessels for Vietnam’s coast guard.

Trong said the two countries will find ways to boost their modest investment.

Kovind is on a three-day visit to Vietnam, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc later Tuesday before departing.

The Associated Press

