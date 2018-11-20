US Navy to make Hong Kong port call after earlier refusal

HONG KONG — China is allowing a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and its battle group to make a port call in Hong Kong after it earlier turned down a similar request amid tensions with Washington.

The Marine Department’s website listed the USS Ronald Reagan and three other Navy warships as approved to arrive Wednesday.

China in September turned down a request for a port call in Hong Kong by the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, the first time it had denied such a visit since 2016.

The earlier denial followed a spike in tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan that resulted in various exchanges being put on hold.

The Reagan’s expected visit comes ahead of a planned meeting this month between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Argentina.

The Associated Press