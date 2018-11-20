Loading articles...

Trump Irish resort loses money for fourth consecutive year

NEW YORK — The Irish golf club that Donald Trump’s company predicted would turn a profit has posted losses for a fourth consecutive year.

A financial report filed with the Irish government shows the resort owned by the U.S. president lost $2 million (1.8 million euros) in 2017. The company had said in its report a year ago that it expected to turn a profit.

Trump’s two Scottish clubs last month posted losses for a fourth consecutive year, too.

The club in Doonbeg, Ireland, submitted plans to a local Irish government last month to build a ballroom, a building including a restaurant and 53 homes for visitors.

In a letter accompanying the 2017 financial report, the club says it is confident the expansion will help it turn a profit in the current year.

Bernard Condon, The Associated Press

