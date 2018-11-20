Trump heads for his comfort zone at 'winter White House'

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Mar-a-Lago is visible from a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is making his return to Florida, kicking off the Palm Beach social season at his "winter White House." All presidents have had their favorite refuges from Washington. But none has drawn the fascination or raised the ethical issues of Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spends his days mixing work, business and play in the company of dues-paying members and staff are on high alert for those seeking influence.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making his return to his comfort zone at the “winter White House” in Florida.
All presidents have had their favourite refuges from Washington. But none has drawn the fascination or raised the ethical issues of Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spends his days mixing work, business and play in the company of dues-paying members at the social club.
Staff who travel with the president are on high alert for members and guests who try to buttonhole Trump, seeking influence and peddling oddball ideas.
It’s one of the many ways in which Trump has transformed the presidency and managed to hold onto the life he had before taking office.