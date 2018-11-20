Trump heads for his comfort zone at 'winter White House'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making his return to his comfort zone at the “winter White House” in Florida.

All presidents have had their favourite refuges from Washington. But none has drawn the fascination or raised the ethical issues of Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spends his days mixing work, business and play in the company of dues-paying members at the social club.

Staff who travel with the president are on high alert for members and guests who try to buttonhole Trump, seeking influence and peddling oddball ideas.

It’s one of the many ways in which Trump has transformed the presidency and managed to hold onto the life he had before taking office.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press