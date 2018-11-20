The Latest: Spain warns Brexit depends on Gibraltar issue

LONDON — The Latest on Britain’s exit from the European Union (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Spain’s Prime Minister says his country will vote against the divorce agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom if Gibraltar’s future isn’t considered a bilateral issue between Madrid and London.

The U.K. and the EU reached a 585-page draft withdrawal agreement and are fleshing out a far less detailed seven-page declaration on their future relations. Both need to be approved by European leaders at a weekend summit.

If the documents don’t change before Sunday, “Spain will vote no,” Pedro Sanchez has warned Tuesday during a business forum organized by The Economist in Madrid.

Spain is the only among 27 countries that has voiced opposition to the deal because it deems unclear the wording of how Gibraltar, the British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, would be dealt with.

___

10:00 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s parliamentary allies are warning they could remove support from her minority government if she does not alter her Brexit deal with the European Union.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party struck a deal last year to back May’s Conservatives on major legislation. But the Protestant, pro-U.K. party opposes the Brexit deal’s plans for keeping the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland open after Brexit.

In a warning to May, DUP lawmakers abstained late Monday during several votes on finance bill, and voted against the government on one amendment.

DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson said the votes were “designed to send a political message to the government.”

Writing in Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph, May said the deal “puts Northern Ireland in a fantastic position for the future.”

The Associated Press