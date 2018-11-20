Loading articles...

The Latest: North Florida hands Southern Miss first loss

CANCUN, Mexico — The Latest on the Cancun Challenge (all times local):

6 p.m.

Garrett Sams and Noah Horchler posted double-doubles and North Florida defeated Southern Miss 64-48 in the Cancun Challenge Tuesday, handing the Golden Eagles their first loss of the season.

Sams scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double this season while Horchler had 13 points and 16 rebounds for his third.

JT Escobar made four 3-pointers and added 14 points for the Ospreys (2-2).

Tim Rowe scored 12 points and Cortez Edwards 11 for the Golden Eagles (3-1) with Tyree Griffin collecting eight assists and six steals.

Sams hit a pair of baskets to cap an 8-0 game-opening run and the Ospreys remained in front, taking a 44-23 halftime lead.

The Ospreys made only 6 of 33 3-pointers and had 18 turnovers but outrebounded the Eagles 51-35. Southern Miss made just 2 of 19 from the arc with 16 turnovers.

North Florida plays Jacksonville State on Wednesday for the Mayan Division championship while Southern Miss and Western Carolina will play for third place.

4:30 p.m.

Jamall Gregory and Derek St. Hilaire each scored 15 points, helping Jacksonville State beat Western Carolina 84-53 on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge for its first victory of the season.

Gregory also had five steals as Jacksonville State set a Cancun Challenge record with 19 steals, topping VCU’s 14 against Vanderbilt in 2008.

Christian Cunningham added 11 points and De’Torrion Ware 10 for Jacksonville State (1-3). The Gamecocks were outrebounded 43-26, but made 52 per cent of their shots and attempted 24 free throws.

Jacksonville State ended the first half on an 11-2 run for a 33-24 lead. JSU went on a 29-2 run over a seven-minute second-half stretch to take control with a 64-33 advantage.

Matt Halvorsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Western Carolina (1-4). Carlos Dotson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but also turned it over nine times. The Catamounts shot 38 per cent, went to the free-throw line just four times and had 36 turnovers.

