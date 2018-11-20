Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Thailand sentences 3 to prison over smuggling of rhino horns
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2018 3:10 am EST
BANGKOK — A Thai court has sentenced three people to prison over the smuggling of nearly two dozen rhinoceros horns worth $1.5 million from Ethiopia.
The bags carrying the 21 horns were discovered in March last year in a random customs search at Bangkok’s main airport. Officials found the horns, weighing almost 50 kilograms (110 pounds), inside luggage originating from Addis Ababa.
On Tuesday, a court in central Thailand handed four-year prison sentences to two Thai women who attempted to claim the luggage before they fled as officers searched their bags, and a public prosecutor who tried to convince airport security to not check the bags.
The three were convicted of smuggling restricted items into the country and evading customs taxes.
The Associated Press
