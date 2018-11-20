Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sophomores send Louisiana Tech past Tougaloo 87-68
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2018 10:50 pm EST
RUSTON, La. — Sophomore Exavian Christon tossed in a career-high 20 points and sophomore JaColby Pemberton had career highs of 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double to power Louisiana Tech to an 87-68 victory over NAIA-member Tougaloo on Tuesday night.
Oliver Powell finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots for Louisiana Tech (4-1), while Ra’Shawn Langston came off the bench to score 12 in the battle of the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech’s only loss came at No. 22 LSU, 74-67.
Kourey Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 for Tougaloo. Tonzell Handy finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Tougaloo senior forward came in averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds. Handy came in shooting 61 per cent from the floor but made just 6 of 17 shots and 5 of 10 free throws.
Louisiana Tech had a 40-26 lead at halftime but only outscored Tougaloo 47-42 after intermission.
