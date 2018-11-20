Rose scores 23 points, Temple tops Cal at Legends Classic

NEW YORK — Quinton Rose scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Shizz Alston Jr. turned in a double-double and Temple defeated California 76-59 on Tuesday night for third place in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Rose made 11 of 20 shots and the Owls (5-1) shot 54 per cent, including 9 of 21 from the arc for 43 per cent. Alston, who had three 3-pointers, grabbed 10 rebounds. He scored nine points and Nate Pierre-Louis scored all nine of his in the second half when the Owls pulled away after leading 32-28 at halftime.

Pierre-Louis scored five points and Alston four in a 9-0 run that left the Owls up 72-54 with two minutes left.

Darius McNeill made three from the arc and finished with 12 points for Cal (1-3). Paris Austin, Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley added 10 points each.

