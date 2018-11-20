Pakistan cricket compensation case against India dismissed

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s compensation case against India for failing to fulfil contracted cricket tours between them was dismissed on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said its India counterpart, the BCCI, breached an agreement between them in 2014 to stage six bilateral series from 2015-2023.

The PCB wanted compensation of about $63 million for the two series it was due to host against India in November 2014 and December 2015, which never materialized.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement: “Having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the dispute panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgment is binding and non-appealable.”

The PCB wasn’t happy.

“The announcement … has come as a disappointment for the PCB,” it said in a media release.

“PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultation with its stakeholders.”

The teams have not played a full-fledged bilateral series since political ties were strained after the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press