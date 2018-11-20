Over the moon: PGA announces new tournament in Japan

TOKYO — The PGA Tour says it has signed a six-year agreement to play a tournament in Japan. The Zozo Championship will start next October and is backed by the Japanese fashion website Zozotown and its billionaire founder Yusaku Maezawa.

It will be the PGA Tour’s first official tournament in Japan, and Maezawa on Tuesday described it as a kind of “moonshot” for golf in his country.

Maezawa was announced earlier this year as the first commercial passenger to attempt a flight around the moon.

He says “I think this will be the first PGA Tour sponsor that is going to the moon.”

Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, sitting next to Maezawa at the announcement in central Tokyo, says “I would love to go.”

