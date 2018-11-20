Once again, work requirements approved for Kentucky Medicaid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Trump administration has again approved work requirements for Kentucky’s Medicaid population after a judge blocked the state’s first attempt earlier this year.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Tuesday the new requirements can begin as soon as April 1 and will be phased in regionally over several months.

A federal judge blocked the program in June. The ruling re-started the application process, which was completed Tuesday.

Arkansas was the first state to implement work requirements for Medicaid. Last week, the state announced more than 12,000 people had lost coverage in the past three months for not complying with the new rules.

Kentucky’s initial proposal would have required adults ages 19 to 64 to complete 80 hours per month of “community engagement” to keep their benefits.

The Associated Press