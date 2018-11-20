Loading articles...

North Texas tops Maine 74-63 in OT on Simmons' career night

DENTON, Texas — Zachary Simmons scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Ryan Woolridge added 12 points with five assists, and undefeated North Texas beat Maine 74-63 in overtime at the Wolfpack Classic on Tuesday night to win its seventh straight.

Isaiah White’s two free throws put Maine up 62-60 in overtime, but Jordan Duffy hit two from the line and North Texas scored eight straight and led 68-62 on Umoja Gibson’s 3-pointer with 2:22 to play. Andrew Fleming scored Maine’s only other overtime point as the Black Bears were outshot 14-3.

The Mean Green led 35-23 at halftime behind Simmons’ 15 points and Maine’s White tied it at 60 with a buzzer-beating layup at the end of regulation.

North Texas (7-0) shot 52 per cent to Maine’s 45 per cent and made 20 of 24 free throws.

White scored 22 points for Maine (0-5). Vilgot Larsson added 15 points with seven rebounds and Fleming scored 11.

The Associated Press

