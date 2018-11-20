Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Moroccan in UAE arrested for killing, butchering boyfriend
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2018 4:53 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates are accusing a Moroccan woman of killing her boyfriend, then butchering and cooking his body and serving his remains to Pakistani workers in a traditional rice and meat dish known as machboos.
The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi says prosecutors in Al-Ain emirate say the woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend of seven years after he told her of his plans to marry another from their country.
The newspaper on Tuesday reported that the man was killed three months ago, but that the crime only came to light in recent days after the man’s brother went looking for him and found a human tooth inside the woman’s blender.
Police say the woman will face trial after a full investigation is complete.
The Associated Press
