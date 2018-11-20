Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Miss. Valley State gets 1st win, beats SE Louisiana 69-59
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2018 11:01 pm EST
ITTA BENA, Miss. — Jordan Evans had 17 points and Dante Scott added 14 with 11 rebounds and five assists as Mississippi Valley State got its first win of the season, beating Southeastern Louisiana 69-59 in a campus game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.
Emmanuel Ejeh, Aleksa Koracin and Tereke Eckwood had 10 points apiece for Mississippi Valley State (1-5), which took a 24-21 lead into the break. The Lions stayed within striking distance and closed to 47-45 after Moses Greenwood drilled a 3-pointer with 7:47 remaining. Koracin responded with two straight jumpers to start a 10-0 run as MVSU pushed its lead to 57-45 with 3:38 left.
Marlain Veal led Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) with 21 points, nailing 5 of 11 from distance. Greenwood added 17 points while hauling down 12 rebounds.
