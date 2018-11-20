In 'Creed II,' Dolph Lundgren is happy he has better lines

PHILADELPHIA — Being cast as the villain Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” launched Dolph Lundgren’s acting career. But he had a brainier path if that didn’t work out.

The 61-year old actor holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering and was on a Fulbright scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology when Stallone cast him as Drago for the 1985 “Rocky” sequel.

Lundgren doesn’t regret trading academia for those red boxing trunks with the gold stripes, though he wishes his character had a few more coherent lines.

This month, Lundgren reprises the role of Drago in “Creed II.” Lundgren remains grateful to Stallone, not only for casting him in the first place, but for bringing him back in a heartier, more substantial role.

John Carucci, The Associated Press