How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks dropped again Tuesday as losses mounted for the world’s largest technology companies. Retailers also fell, and energy companies plunged with oil prices as the market sank back into the red for the year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 48.84 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 2,641.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 551.80 points, or 2.2 per cent, to 24,465.64.

The Nasdaq composite slumped 119.65 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 6,908.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 27.53 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 1,469.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 94.38 points, or 3.4 per cent.

The Dow is down 947.58 points, or 3.7 per cent.

The Nasdaq is down 339.05 points, or 4.7 per cent.

The Russell 2000 is down 58.52 points, or 3.8 per cent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 31.72 points, or 1.2 per cent.

The Dow is down 253.58 points, or 1 per cent.

The Nasdaq is up 5.43 points, or 0.1 per cent.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.50 points, or 4.3 per cent.

The Associated Press