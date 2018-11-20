Haiti hit with more violence amid third day of protests

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A resident pedals his bicycle in the middle of a usually busy street on the third day of a strike and of countrywide protests over allegations of government corruption, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Demonstrators are calling for the president to resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti is facing a third day of protests and violence as anger grows over allegations of government corruption.
An Associated Press journalist saw a man who had been fatally shot in the head near the National Palace on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear who shot him.
At least eight deaths have been reported in clashes between protesters and police. Among the dead is a police officer who was shot and burned to death by a gang on Monday. Three people also have been wounded, including two foreigners.
Schools and government offices remain closed and new scattered protests have been reported across the country.
Demonstrators have demanded that the president resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous administration over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe.