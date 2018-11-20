Greece investigates display of Nazi symbols at Estonia game

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor is investigating the display of a Nazi symbol by home fans during a Greece’s match against Estonia in Athens in the UEFA Nations League.

The investigation by a prosecutor for racist violence was ordered Tuesday following a complaint by Greece’s Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis.

Photos from Sunday’s match at the Athens Olympic Stadium showed a small group of black-clad Greek fans displaying a banner with a Nazi symbol and burning a Turkish flag in the stands.

Vassiliadis said soccer officials should have removed the banner immediately. He said: “everything possible should be done to stop these people blackening the name of our country and of our national squad.”

Estonia won the game 1-0.

Right-wing extremism rose during Greece’s financial crisis, with the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party gaining parliamentary representation.

The Associated Press