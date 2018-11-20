Loading articles...

Greece investigates display of Nazi symbols at Estonia game

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor is investigating the display of a Nazi symbol by home fans during a Greece’s match against Estonia in Athens in the UEFA Nations League.

The investigation by a prosecutor for racist violence was ordered Tuesday following a complaint by Greece’s Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis.

Photos from Sunday’s match at the Athens Olympic Stadium showed a small group of black-clad Greek fans displaying a banner with a Nazi symbol and burning a Turkish flag in the stands.

Vassiliadis said soccer officials should have removed the banner immediately. He said: “everything possible should be done to stop these people blackening the name of our country and of our national squad.”

Estonia won the game 1-0.

Right-wing extremism rose during Greece’s financial crisis, with the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party gaining parliamentary representation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.