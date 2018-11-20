For 3rd straight week, 'Bama, Clemson, ND, Michigan top CFP

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan were at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, marking the first time in the five-year history of the post-season system that the same teams held the first four spots for three straight weeks.

Unlike last week, there was a little movement in the top 10. Central Florida moved up two spots to No. 9. The Knights became the first team from outside the Power Five conference to be ranked in the selection committee’s top 10.

Georgia remained No. 5, followed by Oklahoma at sixth. LSU remained seventh, Washington State held at 8 and Ohio State stayed at 10th.

No. 11 was Florida, which could help the Gators secure a New Year’s Six bowl bid. Penn State is 12th.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press







