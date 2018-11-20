Film captures final days of legendary war reporter

A new documentary recounts in searing detail the final days of war correspondent Marie Colvin.

Colvin was killed in shelling from Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in 2012 in the city of Homs, where she was documenting civilian suffering.

“Under the Wire” is directed by Chris Martin and based on the book by photographer Paul Conroy, Colvin’s longtime professional partner. He was next to the 56-year-old reporter when she was killed, and badly wounded himself. French photographer Remy Ochlik died in the same attack.

The documentary is part of a flurry of projects about Colvin within just a few weeks. They include “A Private War,” with an acclaimed performance by Rosamund Pike as Colvin, and the new book “In Extremis.”

Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press