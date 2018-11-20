Dorn, NC State rout Saint Peter's, 85-57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Torin Dorn scored 12 points and North Carolina State routed Saint Peter’s 85-57 on Tuesday night.

Eric Lockett added 11 points, and Braxton Beverly and freshman Jerricole Hellems had 10 apiece to help the Wolfpack (5-0) earn their fifth straight blowout of an overmatched opponent.

N.C. State shot 52 per cent and held the Peacocks without a field goal for about 12 1/2 minutes of the first half while pushing its lead into the 30s with a 41-8 run, a burst keyed by 11 points from Dorn and six 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack finished with 10 3s, making nine of them in the first half three nights after they hit eight in the first half of a rout of Maine.

Davauhnte Turner had 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting to lead Saint Peter’s (1-3), which missed 11 consecutive shots while falling into that inescapable deficit and losing its third straight. The Peacocks shot 33 per cent and were just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter’s: First-year coach Shaheen Holloway has some work to do, and it doesn’t get any easier with a visit to No. 8 Auburn looming next week. The Peacocks can build on the first five minutes of this one, when they made six of their first nine shots while taking an early four-point lead, or they can focus on outscoring N.C. State 30-26 in the second half.

N.C. State: This was supposed to be the Wolfpack’s toughest test so far — at least, according to the analytics. The Peacocks entered at No. 222 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings, while each of N.C. State’s first four opponents were rated in the 300s. Instead, this one barely differed from those first four games, which were decided by an average of 41.5 points apiece.

UP NEXT

Saint Peter’s: Continues its four-game road swing Saturday at North Texas.

N.C. State: Plays host to Mercer on Saturday night.

