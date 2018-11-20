Diocese removed Iowa priest after girl reported touching

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A longtime Roman Catholic priest in Iowa has been removed from the ministry for a year after a girl complained that he improperly touched her.

The Diocese of Sioux City says the fourth-grader alleged that the Rev. Brian Danner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Humboldt rubbed the top of her leg while taking her confession.

Diocese lawyer Michael Ellwanger says the girl’s parents were “extremely upset” and complained. Church officials reported the incident to the county attorney and indefinitely revoked Danner’s ability to function as a priest.

Ellwanger says a diocese review found that Danner’s actions were inappropriate but didn’t constitute sexual abuse.

Authorities did not pursue a criminal investigation after a representative for the girl’s parents indicated they were unsure whether they wanted to move forward.

Ryan J. Foley, The Associated Press