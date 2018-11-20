Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Struggling Oilers change coaches; replace McLellan with Hitchcock

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd Mclellan watches the play during the Edmonton Oilers training camp in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday September 14, 2018. The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Todd McLellan and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Todd McLellan and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.