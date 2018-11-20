Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Coastal Carolina beats Methodist 88-57 behind Cuthbertson
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2018 8:53 pm EST
CONWAY, S.C. — Zac Cuthbertson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Amidou Bamba added 14 points and 10 boards and Coastal Carolina never trailed in beating Division III Methodist 88-57 on Tuesday night.
David Kralj scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Trevion Brown made five assists for the Chanticleer (4-3), who shot 57 per cent and outrebounded Methodist 40-23.
Cuthbertson opened with a layup to spark a 20-4 run, capped by his free throw and Coastal Carolina cruised to a 41-22 halftime lead. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater’s 3 with 5:47 to play in the second half put the Chanticleers up by 29 points and Isaac Hippolyte sealed it with five straight points.
Dante Burden led Methodist with 14 points.
Coastal Carolina has 10 days off before playing at South Carolina next Friday.
