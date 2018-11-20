Loading articles...

Cars submerged in Montreal tunnel after workers puncture water pipe

City workers look over a flooded street after a water pipe was perforated by a natural gas company doing work nearby in Montreal on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The Atwater Tunnel, running under the Lachine Canal, was flooded cutting off a main corridor that links the downtown area to neighbourhoods to the south of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — A broken water pipe has flooded a tunnel on a major Montreal artery, submerging three cars.

The west-end Atwater tunnel connecting downtown and neighbourhoods to the southwest flooded Tuesday morning after utility workers accidentally punctured the pipe.

It filled with several feet of gushing water, which reached the roofs of vehicles belonging to subcontractors working nearby.

Authorities say there were no injuries, and the water did not flood any nearby homes.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante visited the site and warned the process of shutting the valve and pumping out the water would take several hours. She said workers from Energir, a natural gas company, broke the 60-centimetre water pipe.

Benoit Dorais, the borough mayor in the southwestern Montreal district, said it wasn’t clear how long it would take before roads leading to the tunnel could reopen.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.