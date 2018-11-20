Canada's embassies and diplomats unprotected despite warnings, auditor reports

OTTAWA — Canada is not properly protecting diplomats and staff who face security threats at Canadian missions abroad, including many in locations at high risk of terrorist attacks, violence and espionage.

Federal auditor general Michael Ferguson’s report on security at Global Affairs Canada’s embassies and consulates found “significant” failings in many places that need immediate attention.

Physical security, such as barriers, video surveillance, alarms and X-ray machines were missing or not working properly.

Assessments of threats and vulnerabilities at many of Canada’s missions were also woefully out of date and, for a few, missing entirely.

Construction projects to upgrade security in most of Canada’s missions were at least three years behind, mainly because of poor oversight.

The AG found many of these problems had been flagged years ago, but recommended steps to address these deficiencies were not in place.

The Canadian Press