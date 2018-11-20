Go behind-the scenes with dogs on the front lines of the opioid crisis

The fentanyl crisis is claiming thousands of lives per year, and the RCMP will take all the help it can get. The force is training its detection drugs to sniff for fentanyl — but the substance is so dangerous that even minute amounts might prove fatal to a pup.

How do you train a canine to search out the odour of a drug that could kill them? Where is the line between a dangerous-but-necessary job and animal rights? If a dog can save a human life, should we accept the price it might pay in doing so? We’ll take you inside the RCMP canine training facility for a look at a program that puts some brave pups on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

THE BIG STORY PODCAST GUEST: Kyle Edwards, Maclean’s

Today’s Podcast – Dogs With (Dangerous) Jobs

