Go behind-the scenes with dogs on the front lines of the opioid crisis

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A police officer holds back his dog as they search for activists as they protest during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, 08 June 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on 08 June and 09 June 2018. EPA/TANNEN MAURY
The fentanyl crisis is claiming thousands of lives per year, and the RCMP will take all the help it can get. The force is training its detection drugs to sniff for fentanyl — but the substance is so dangerous that even minute amounts might prove fatal to a pup.
How do you train a canine to search out the odour of a drug that could kill them? Where is the line between a dangerous-but-necessary job and animal rights? If a dog can save a human life, should we accept the price it might pay in doing so? We’ll take you inside the RCMP canine training facility for a look at a program that puts some brave pups on the front lines of the opioid crisis.
THE BIG STORY PODCAST GUEST: Kyle Edwards, Maclean’s