Backlash at Chinese university shows limits to surveillance

In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, a computer screen shows the leaked online post from Guilin University of Electronic Technology warning of "hostile domestic and foreign powers" that were "wantonly spreading illicit and illegal videos" through the internet in Beijing, China. The Chinese university's plan to conduct a blanket search of student and staff electronic devices has come under fire, illustrating the limits of the population's tolerance for surveillance and raising concern that tactics used on China's Muslim minorities may be creeping into the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING — A Chinese university’s plan to conduct a blanket search of student and staff electronic devices has come under fire, illustrating the limits of the population’s tolerance for surveillance.
It is also raising the prospect that tactics used on Muslim minorities may be creeping into the rest of the country.
The Guilin University of Electronic Technology is now reconsidering a search of cellphones, computers, external hard disks and USB drives after a copy of the order leaked online and triggered such an intense backlash that it drew rare criticism in state-run newspapers.
Searches of electronics are common in Xinjiang in China’s far west, a restive region that has been turned into a virtual police state. They are unheard of in most other areas.