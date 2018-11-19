Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
WWII pilot killed in vintage airplane crash in Texas
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 10:16 am EST
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — A group that organizes vintage fighter plane rides for veterans says a passenger who was killed when a World War II-era aircraft crashed in South Texas had been a WWII pilot.
The P-51D Mustang was participating in a flyover Saturday when it crashed in Fredericksburg, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of San Antonio. The pilot was also killed.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno on Monday identified the pilot as 73-year-old Cowden Ward Jr. of Burnet and his passenger as 93-year-old Vincent Losada of San Antonio.
Freedom Flyers posted on Facebook that Ward was flying an “honoured passenger, a WWII B17 pilot” when he crashed. The group says Ward often flew veterans in his plane, which was deployed in World War II and Korea.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.
The Associated Press
