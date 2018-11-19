Witness says bloodshed and bribery rampant under 'El Chapo'

NEW YORK — A star prosecution witness testifying at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman (wah-KEEN’ el CHAH’-poh gooz-MAHN’) is describing the bloodshed and bribery that were trademarks of Guzman’s leadership of the Sinaloa cartel.

Jesus Zambada told a New York jury Monday that the violence included the killing of a police commander who was considered a threat. He said that an assault-rifle ambush of a drug dealer who ran afoul of the cartel nearly took off the victim’s head.

The witness said that when it appeared that authorities had surrounded Guzman at a mountainous hideout, a $250,000 bribe resulted in the operation being aborted.

Guzman’s lawyers say he’s being framed by Zambada and other co-operators.

The trial is in its second week in federal court in Brooklyn.

The Associated Press