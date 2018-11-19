Tech stock take US indexes lower; oil prices sink again

NEW YORK — Renewed losses for technology companies are taking U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Monday morning. Internet companies are also down, while energy companies are falling along with the price of oil. High-yielding defensive stocks including real estate and utility companies are rising. Nissan’s stock sank after the company accused its chairman of serious misconduct and announced plans to oust him.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,724 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 117 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,295. The Nasdaq composite shed 83 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 7,164. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 10 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 1,517.

NISSAN BOSS: Nissan said Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested Monday and will be dismissed from the company after allegedly under-reporting his income. Nissan said an internal investigation found Ghosn under-reported his income by millions of dollars and engaged in other “significant misconduct.”

U.S.-traded Nissan shares lost 7.4 per cent to $16.63. In Paris, shares of Nissan’s partner Renault dropped 9.6 per cent.

TECH LOSSES MOUNT: Apple gave up 2.6 per cent to $188.57 and Amazon shed 2.3 per cent to $1,556. Facebook sank 3.3 per cent to $134.91 and Microsoft lost 1.1 per cent to $107.14. Chipmaker Nvidia dropped another 7.5 per cent to $152.10 after it said last week that it had a large number of unsold chips because of a big drop in mining of cryptocurrencies.

Clashes between China and the U.S. at a Pacific Rim summit over the weekend left investors feeling pessimistic about the prospects for a deal that would end the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The U.S. has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods. That tariff is set to rise to 25 per cent in January. Another $50 billion of Chinese goods already is subject to 25 per cent duties. Beijing has responded with penalty duties on $110 billion of American goods.

Talks continue ahead of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump planned for the G-20 summit later this month.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.6 per cent to $55.76 a barrel in New York. U.S. crude prices have dropped for six weeks in a row and are at their lowest level in about nine months.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 1.6 per cent to $65.72 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell after a sharp climb last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.08 per cent from 3.07 per cent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.72 yen from 112.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1430 from $1.1412. The pound dipped to $1.2828 from $1.2831.

OVERSEAS: France’s CAC 40 gave up 0.1 per cent and Germany’s DAX was little changed. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 per cent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4 per cent.

Marley Jay, The Associated Press