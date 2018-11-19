Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Rivera, Halladay top newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 12:15 pm EST
NEW YORK — Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez.
Left-hander Andy Pettitte and infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers on the ballot announced Monday.
Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time. Clemens rose to 57.3 per cent in the 2018 ballot but fell 75 votes short of the 75 per cent needed, and Bonds was 79 votes shy at 56.4 per cent. Martinez was 20 votes short at 70.4 per cent and Mike Mussina was at 63.5 per cent.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press
