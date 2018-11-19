Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Polish official: ruling party treated way Goebbels did Jews
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 8:49 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s culture minister has compared the treatment of members of his conservative ruling party by political opponents to the way Jews were treated by Nazi Germany’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
Piotr Glinski, who is also a deputy prime minister, was describing how members of his ruling Law and Justice party were treated when they were still in the political opposition before 2015 and now. He said that while in the opposition “we were excluded, treated like lepers” and now “we are compared to fascists, dictatorships.”
In an interview published Monday by the news magazine Wprost, he said the language often used to describe the party is meant “to dehumanize” and that party members are “treated like Jews by Goebbels.”
Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.
